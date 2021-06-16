How to create Zoom meetings in Google Calendar

Google Calendar is one of the main tools for organizing calendars and events. By default, creating a meeting on the platform can include the link to access a conference room via Google Meet. However, if your team prefers to use Zoom for these occasions, it is possible to generate an access link to a videoconference on the platform.

To do this, you need to install the add-on “Zoom for GSuite” on your calendar, which can also be used in Workspace and Gmail. With the add-on installed, you need to link your Zoom account and then disable Meet creation of video conferences. This can be done in a few steps. See how next!

Creating Zoom Meetings in Google Calendar

Step 1: open Google Calendar in your (Web) browser. In the sidebar, click the “+” icon to add an add-on;

Step 2: in the add-ons window, look for “Zoom for GSuite” and open it;

Step 3: then click “Install”;

Step 4: release Zoom permissions to install the add-on;

Step 5: after installation, a Zoom icon will be positioned in the sidebar. Click to access;

Step 6: click “Sign In” to sign in with your Zoom account;

Step 7: then click “Authorize” to link the accounts. You may need to release the add-on installation in your profile;

Step 8: after performing this procedure, return to Google Calendar and click the gear icon. Then select “Settings”;

Step 9: in the settings screen, uncheck “Automatically add Google Meet video conferences to events I created”;

Step 10: after changing the settings, create a new event in Google Calendar. In editing, click “Add Video Conferencing” and choose “Zoom Meeting”;

Step 11: the event in question will include an access link to a Zoom call.

Ready! By following these steps, you’ll be able to include the Zoom meetings link in Google Calendar.