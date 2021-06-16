HomeTechnologyTech newsHow to create Zoom meetings in Google Calendar
How to create Zoom meetings in Google Calendar

Google Calendar is one of the main tools for organizing calendars and events. By default, creating a meeting on the platform can include the link to access a conference room via Google Meet. However, if your team prefers to use Zoom for these occasions, it is possible to generate an access link to a videoconference on the platform.

To do this, you need to install the add-on “Zoom for GSuite” on your calendar, which can also be used in Workspace and Gmail. With the add-on installed, you need to link your Zoom account and then disable Meet creation of video conferences. This can be done in a few steps. See how next!

Creating Zoom Meetings in Google Calendar

Step 1: open Google Calendar in your (Web) browser. In the sidebar, click the “+” icon to add an add-on;

Step 2: in the add-ons window, look for “Zoom for GSuite” and open it;

Step 3: then click “Install”;

Step 4: release Zoom permissions to install the add-on;

Step 5: after installation, a Zoom icon will be positioned in the sidebar. Click to access;

Step 6: click “Sign In” to sign in with your Zoom account;

Step 7: then click “Authorize” to link the accounts. You may need to release the add-on installation in your profile;

Step 8: after performing this procedure, return to Google Calendar and click the gear icon. Then select “Settings”;

Step 9: in the settings screen, uncheck “Automatically add Google Meet video conferences to events I created”;

Step 10: after changing the settings, create a new event in Google Calendar. In editing, click “Add Video Conferencing” and choose “Zoom Meeting”;

Step 11: the event in question will include an access link to a Zoom call.

Ready! By following these steps, you’ll be able to include the Zoom meetings link in Google Calendar.

