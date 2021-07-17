How to deactivate your GetNinjas account

GetNinjas (Android | iOS | Web) is a platform where you can find professionals and skilled labor in the most diverse services, facilitating your search.

But if you are no longer using the service or for any other reason you wish to deactivate your account, please be aware that it is possible. However, the service does not allow your account or data to be deleted, as per the terms of use of the platform itself.

In other words, you will only deactivate the profile, keeping the data on the website, but with your profile not being displayed on the platform. Also, it is not possible to do this procedure through the application.

How to cancel GetNinjas account

Step 1: open your email and send an email message to the website support explaining the reason for your deletion.

Step 2: after some time, an email will be sent confirming that your message was received, as shown below. According to the text, they have up to three business days to respond to your request.

Ready! You already know how to deactivate your account, but remember that your data remains on the site.