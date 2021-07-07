How to delete voice recordings from iPhone

The iPhone Recorder app certainly does away with the use of category equipment for simple voice recordings. With a very intuitive interface, just touch the application’s record button to accurately capture the ambient sound, whether for listening, recording meetings, conducting interviews, among others.

While it’s simple to discard audios you don’t like, if you use them often, or just want to protect your privacy, you should note that the deleted file is still stored in the “Deleted” folder for 30 days (in default settings). Depending on the size and content recorded, it may not be convenient to keep them on the device for so long.

In this article, we’ll teach you in a simple way how to permanently erase the audios you’ve discarded and how to decrease the accumulation time in the erased recordings folder. Follow the two step-by-step tutorials below.

Erasing the audio permanently from the Recorder

Step 1: from the home screen, open the Recorder app.

Step 2: At the top of the screen, tap the back button to access the app’s folder options.

Step 3: select the “Deleted” folder.

Step 4: drag a recording to the side and tap “Delete”.

Step 5: complete the task by tapping “Permanently Erase”.

Decreasing the cleaning time of deleted audios

Step 1: Go back to the iPhone home screen and tap the Settings app.

Step 2: scroll down and tap the “Recorder” section.

Step 3: tap “Clear Deleted”.

Step 4: determine an exclusion period for the deleted audios.

Opt for immediate deletion, so you will ensure that no deleted audio will accumulate or be accessible on your iPhone!