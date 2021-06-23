How to delete your Google searches from the last 15 minutes

Google (Android l iOS l Web) is notably one of the biggest search engines today and, due to its wide adoption, most users have used or use the service. Depending on the computer or device used to access Google (or the content of searches), it may be necessary — and sometimes even indispensable — to erase your browsing history.

To make this process faster and more convenient, the site has a button dedicated to deleting all searches made in the last 15 minutes. Although it is possible to clear the history in a custom way by the web version, this shortcut is only available in the app. Check out how to use it below.

How to delete the last 15 minutes of Google searches

Step 1: with a mobile phone in hand, open the Google app and click on the profile icon, positioned in the upper right corner;

Step 2: from that action, a window with some account options will be displayed. Locate the “Search History” tab and below you will see the “Delete Last 15 Minutes” shortcut. Click on the command;

Step 3: if the action is confirmed, the application will display a notification shortly thereafter. To undo the deletion of the history, just click on the “Undo” button to the right of the notice.

Ready! Now you know how to delete the last 15 minutes of Google searches quickly and easily.