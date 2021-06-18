Kwai (Android | iOS) is one of the most successful social networks today. Here you can share short videos with your followers and friends, and receive rewards by watching videos or completing tasks within the app.

But if you’re tired of using Kwai and think that this video-watching business is done, you can permanently delete your account. The process is very simple and takes just a few steps. See how in our tutorial below.

How to delete your Kwai account

Step 1: access your social networking app and click in the lower right corner on the icon that leads to your profile.

Step 2: enter “Settings” on the hexagonal icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

Step 3: press “Account Security” to continue the process.

Step 4: at the bottom of the page, written in light gray click on “Delete my account”.

Step 5: mark the reason why you want to leave the social network and press the button “Delete my account”.

Ready! Now, just wait for your account to be permanently deleted. The process can take up to three days and, if you regret during this period, to cancel your account being deleted, simply log into Kwai.