Google Photos (Android l iOS l Web) has a number of interesting features, including Memories, which feature outstanding photos and videos. Although the purpose is to remind the user of important and even funny moments, the feature can cause some discomfort in some situations — when displaying, for example, records of deceased loved ones.

Fortunately, you can prevent this from happening quickly and easily: just turn off bad moments reminders in Google Photos. Check out how to do it below!

How to disable bad time reminders on Google Photos

Step 1: go to the Google Photos app and click on the profile icon, located in the upper right corner;

Step 2: then select the “Google Photos Settings” menu;

Step 3: among the available options, click on “Memories”;

Step 4: on this page, you can manage the feature as you prefer and determine how photos and videos will appear in your app. To start the setup, click on “Hide people and pets”;

Step 5: on the next screen, Google Photos will display all the faces that have been recognized in your gallery. To hide the memories of a specific person or animal, tap on its image;

Step 6: in the “Hide dates” tab, you can choose certain days or periods that will no longer be highlighted by the app. To explore the option, click on it;

Step 7: now, tap “Add dates”;

Step 8: enter a date and confirm the action with the “Add” button;

Step 10: other configuration alternatives are in “Highlighted Memories”, referring to the images and videos located above the “Photos” view. Click on the tab;

Step 11: here, you can disable the display of records made in previous years, highlights from the past few weeks, and thematic memorabilia, which contain photos of people, places and more.

Ready! Now you know how to set up reminders and disable bad moments reminders in Google Photos.