Instagram (Android | iOS) is a photo and video social network that allows its users to interact and leave comments on various publications. However, while these comments can be positive, some may go beyond certain limits.

Therefore, if it is of interest to you, you can disable comments before posting or on posts that have already been published. Both procedures are very quick and practical, check out the step by step below!

How to disable commenting on Instagram posts

Before making a post

Step 1: On Instagram home screen, tap the “+” icon in the top corner to create a post.

Step 2: Select one or more images and click the “Arrow” icon in the upper right corner.

Step 3: choose a filter and click the “Arrow” icon again to proceed.

Step 4: Before clicking on the “Confirm” icon and finalizing the publication, tap on “Advanced settings” in the lower corner.

Step 5: done that, enable the option “Disable comments” and go back to the tab “New post”.

Step 6: Finalize your post and click the “Confirm” icon in the upper right corner to post it to the Feed.

In posts already published

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your mobile and go to your profile tab on the right of the bottom menu.

Step 2: done that, find the post whose comments you want to mute and open it.

Step 3: Click on the “Three dots” icon above the publication.

Step 4: in the lower menu that opens then select the item “Disable comments”.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a feature that allows you to disable comments on all your Instagram posts at once. However, to get around this, you can make your profile private by checking out our tutorial below:

Ready! You can now disable comments on Instagram posts.