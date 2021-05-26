Slack (Android | iOS | Web) is a widely used conversation tool, mainly by companies for communication among their employees. The messenger has several integrated features.

Among them, there is the resource for the use of emojis and gifs. However, even though it is advantageous to express what you are feeling without having to write a long message, this type of notification can end up diverting your focus. To turn it off is very simple, just follow the steps below.

How to disable emojis and GIFs in Slack

Step 1: access Slack and click on “You”.

Step 2: in the side menu, choose “Preferences” to continue the procedure.

Step 3: among the listed alternatives, go to “Advanced”.

Step 4: the settings related to the personalization of the conversations will be presented on the new screen; scroll to “Allow animated images and gifs” and slide the button to disable.

Ready! Now you know how to disable gifs and emojis that will appear from then on as static images on your Slack.