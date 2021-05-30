Since last year, Gmail (Android | iOS | Web) won a smart writing tool that is able to suggest words before the user finishes typing or even complete responses for some specific types of emails.

Although this feature is quite interesting, if you are not interested in using it, please know that you can disable it quickly and conveniently on your cell phone or PC. Check out the step-by-step to disable Gmail smart typing below!

How to disable Gmail smart typing on your phone

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on your phone and click on the “Three lines” icon in the top corner.

Step 2: scroll down the left side menu until the end and tap on the “Settings” item.

Step 3: then select which account you want to apply the changes to.

Step 4: Once this is done, identify the items “Smart writing in emails” and “Smart reply in emails” and deselect them.

How to disable Gmail smart typing on your PC

Step 1: Access Gmail through Google Chrome on your PC. With webmail open, select the “Gear” icon in the upper right corner and, in the open menu then click on “See all settings”.

Step 2: in the next tab, find the section “Smart writing” and check the option “Deactivate writing suggestions”.

Step 3: Then find the “Smart reply” section and check the “Smart reply disabled” option.

Ready! You can now disable Gmail’s smart reply and write on your phone and PC.