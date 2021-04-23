How to disable the compact call alert on iOS 14

Among the major improvements that came with the launch of iOS 14 in late 2020, one detail did not please some of the more traditional users of the apple: the new standard form of alert when receiving a call with the unlocked iPhone – instead of taking up the entire phone screen with the name and photo of the caller, now displays only a banner at the top of the screen.

This new format of compact calls was expected by a good portion of the iOS audience – after all, the feature avoids being abruptly interrupted in the use of your iPhone when receiving a call. However, another installment still prefers the previous form, with the call filling the entire screen when touching. Which group of users do you fit into?

See in the tutorial below how to disable compact connections on iOS 14:

Step 1: enter in Settings> Phone.

Step 2: enter the “Inbox” option.

Step 3: set it to “Full Screen” so that the call appears on the entire screen of your phone, and not just as a banner at the top of the screen.

Okay, now your incoming calls will appear again as they were before the iOS 14 update, taking up the entire screen of your iPhone.