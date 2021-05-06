To compete with the Clubhouse (iOS), Twitter (Android | iOS) launched its own audio room platform, called Twitter Spaces – or Spaces. The rooms hold up to 11 users talking simultaneously, and listeners can interact in different ways, such as raising their hands, sending emojis, among other functions.

When a room is created by a user, a push notification is sent to its followers, something that may not be of interest to some of them. However, be aware that disabling these notifications on your phone is quite quick and practical. Check below how to disable Twitter Spaces notifications!

How to disable Twitter Spaces notifications

Step 1: open the Twitter app on your phone and click on the “Three lines” icon in the upper left corner.

Step 2: in the left side menu then open, select the item “Settings and privacy”.

Step 3: tap on the item “Notifications”.

Step 4: Once this is done, select the item “Push notifications”.

Step 5: uncheck the option “Transmissions and Spaces”. This way, whenever someone you follow starts a room, you will no longer be notified.

Ready! You can now disable Twitter Spaces notifications that you receive on your phone.