Knowing how to disable Windows Defender can be extremely important when you don’t like the antivirus offered by Microsoft or don’t want it to run in the background on your machine, since you’ve chosen another option.

But, before knowing the step by step and the methods to disable it in Windows 10 and Windows 11, it is important that you understand what will happen when you perform the procedure. Check below for more details!

What happens when you disable Windows Defender

By disabling Windows Defender, you can make your PC more vulnerable to unauthorized access and leave it unprotected in some way. But, if you are careful on the internet, always access content from trusted domains and networks, do not download illicit content from dubious websites, disabling the program may not be that harmful.

Another point to consider is that, if there is an application that has been blocked by the antivirus, allow access to it instead of disabling it completely — if necessary, disable it only while using that program, then enable it again .

How to disable Windows Defender by downloading another antivirus

If your intention is to disable Windows Defender to use another antivirus, the solution is simpler than it seems: just download it and install it normally. The operating system will recognize that you are protected and, as a consequence, the program will be automatically disabled.

This is to avoid incompatibility issues — it is not recommended to have two antiviruses active on the PC at the same time, because one might consider the other as a threat and vice versa. Remember that when you uninstall an antivirus, Windows Defender will be activated again by default, keeping your PC safe.

How to Disable Windows Defender in Windows 10

Go to Windows 10 “Settings”; Click on “Update and Security”; Go to “Windows Security” on the left menu and click on “Firewall and Network Protection”; Select “Domain Network”, “Private Network” or “Public Network” and uncheck “Enabled”.

How to Disable Windows Defender in Windows 11

Go to Windows 11 “Settings”; Click “Privacy and Security” in the left menu and select “Windows Security”; Then click on “Firewall and Network Protection”; Select “Domain Network”, “Private Network” or “Public Network” and uncheck “Enabled”.

From now on you already know how to disable Windows Defender on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC.