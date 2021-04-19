How to disable your Apple Watch passcode

Like the iPhone, the Apple Watch can also work without a lock code – but it is important to note that it also contains information as important as that of your cell phone and that can be accessed by third parties, if you do not have a password.

Another pertinent point to note is that the code of the iPhone and that of the Apple Watch are completely different things: they may even be the same, but they are not related at all, so that, when you deactivate your watch code, your cell phone will continue with the lock activated in the same way.

Here’s how to deactivate your Apple Watch code – but remember to activate it back at some point later, for your safety:

From your Apple Watch:

Step 1: in “Settings” your Apple Watch, scroll down to the “Code” option and click on it.

Step 2: select the “Deactivate Code” option.

Step 3: you will be asked to enter your watch’s current code.

Step 4: and ready, your Apple Watch is, at the moment, without a lock code.

From your iPhone:

Important: it is not possible to perform the complete code deactivation process only through the iPhone, as it will be necessary, in step 3, that you enter the code on your Apple Watch.

Step 1: in the “Watch” application on your iPhone, click on the “Code” option.

Step 2: select the “Deactivate Code” option.

Step 3: you will be asked to enter the current code for your watch.

Step 4: and ready, your Apple Watch is, at the moment, without a lock code.