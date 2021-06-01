How to display a Spotify song on your Discord profile

Those who used MSN Messenger remember that it was possible to display the music they were listening to at that time. While the messenger has ceased to exist, other platforms have taken over and have similar functions. This is the case with Discord (Android | iOS | Linux | macOS | Windows), which can show which song is being played on the user’s Spotify.

For that, it is necessary to link the Discord and Spotify accounts through the communication app. In addition to seeing what your online friends are listening to, Spotify Premium subscribers can start a joint session. Next, see how to connect Spotify to your Discord profile and view your music!

How to display a Spotify song on the Discord profile

Step 1: open the Discord settings and select the “Connections” option. The procedure can be done in mobile and desktop versions;

Step 2: then select “Add”;

Step 3: choose Spotify from the available options;

Step 4: a tab will open in the browser. Log in with your Spotify account;

Step 5: authorize access between accounts. Then, a confirmation message will be displayed;

Step 6: return to Discord. To display the songs heard, check the two available options;

Step 7: if using by cell phone, it is necessary to open the Spotify settings and activate the option “Broadcast status”;

Step 8: your contacts will be able to see, through Discord, which song is being played on your Spotify profile.

