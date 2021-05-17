How to display hidden files and folders on Mac

Mac hidden files and folders have a purpose for coming this way: if you delete something by mistake, it is possible that, depending on what has been deleted, your machine will suffer serious performance damage. And, to fix this, the best way would be to just reinstall your operating system – so be very careful when accessing them.

Among the hidden folders of macOS, the best known is the Library (or Library), which many users access in order to change settings blocked by the system and customize settings for a number of applications and programs.

These custom settings, however, can be difficult to reverse and correct – again, that’s why Apple has made it difficult for less experienced users to access and has kept the Library folder hidden in the system since 2011, at the launch of macOS X 10.7 Lion.

Another reason to keep – not only the Library folder, but also other important system folders and files – hidden in the Finder is for security, as it helps prevent its exposure in the event of cyber attacks or the presence of viruses on your Mac.

If you need to check or adjust any settings on your Mac’s hidden files and folders, see how to do that in the tutorial below:

Step 1: first of all, let’s confirm that the main user access folder is enabled to appear in your Mac’s Finder sidebar. If it is already, skip to Step 3.

If not, open your Finder’s Preferences by clicking Finder> Preferences in the menu at the top left of your screen.

Step 2: in the “Sidebar” tab, locate your Mac user access folder – its icon is a house – and select it to appear in the Finder sidebar.

Step 3: access the user access folder and press simultaneously: ⇧ Shift + ⌘ Command + period (it’s the same key as the “>” symbol on the Mac keyboard).

Step 4: and ready, you will notice that the hidden files and folders of your Mac’s system will appear “transparently” on the screen with a certain opacity in the icons. Again, be very careful when exploring them. To hide them back, press: ⇧ Shift + ⌘ Command + period again and they will disappear from your Finder as before.