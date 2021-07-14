How to downgrade iOS version on iPhone

Using the beta system on the iPhone has the great advantage of having at hand the latest system news previously announced by Apple. The big problem is that many apps, native and third-party, may not be optimized for a system under development, causing bugs, performance problems, battery performance drop, among other problems.

If you are experiencing any of these difficulties in the beta system, the best solution is to go back to the latest stable iOS version. The method differs from the traditional one, so it’s no use going to the Settings app and returning to factory defaults: the system will continue with the beta installed. However, there is a very practical method to reset your iPhone and ensure you install a stable system on the device again.

Important: if you own an Apple Watch and have installed watchOS 8, it is not recommended to downgrade your iPhone to iOS 14. The new smart watch system requires the updated iPhone to function properly and cannot be returned to watchOS 7.

Before you begin, it’s important to remember that all data and information will be immediately erased from iPhone. Back up your smartphone by iCloud to ensure data safety and return to using your device normally. After this step, follow our instructions to downgrade your iPhone and return to a stable version of the iOS OS.

Downgrading iOS on iPhone

Step 1: from the iPhone home screen, enter the Settings app.

Step 2: go to “General” > “VPN and Device Management” > “Configuration Profile”.

Step 3: tap the beta profile installed on the system and select “Remove Profile”.

Step 4: restart the iPhone. Then connect the USB cable to your iPhone and a Mac or PC (updated to the latest system versions or iTunes). Then activate the “Recovery Mode” of the device. Identify your Apple smartphone model and follow the instructions below:

For iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or later: Press and release the “Volume Up” button. Then press and release the “Volume Down” button. Finally, press and hold the side button until the recovery mode screen appears on the screen.

For iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus: Press the side (or top) and “Volume Down” button simultaneously. Press and hold both until the recovery mode tella appears on the screen.

Step 5: on Mac or iTunes, wait for the options screen to update or restore iPhone. Click “Restore” and “Restore and update” to install the latest stable iOS version.

If you wish, after the upgrade you can easily retrieve the backup made before the downgrade. To do this, in the Finder on your Mac or iTunes, click on the “Restore from backup” option. Then just choose the most recent option and click “Continue”. The device will show simple installation steps for you to follow and retrieve the information.

Easy, isn’t it?