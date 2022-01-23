A common activity for owners of smartphones and other smart devices is downloading apps from online stores. Currently, Apple TV also offers the possibility to download apps on its platform to consume streaming content, games and much more.

How to Download Apps on Apple TV

Downloading apps on Apple TV is quite simple, but not all generations of Smart TV offer app downloads. The tvOS operating system and the App Store arrived on Apple TV in its fourth release (Apple TV HD) and continues on the latest models.

The third generation of the device and earlier, however, do not support downloads, providing only pre-installed software from the factory. See below for the complete table of Apple TV models compatible with the App Store for downloading apps.

Model Release year tvOS/App Store Compatibility Apple TV (1st generation) 2007 not compatible Apple TV (2nd generation) 2010 not compatible Apple TV (3rd generation) 2012 not compatible Apple TV HD 2015 Compatible Apple TV 4K (1st generation) 2017 Compatible Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) 2021 Compatible

To identify your device model, open the Settings app, go to “General” > “About” and identify the device. If you were unable to get the information from the Smart TV, please refer to the Apple Support website for assistance. Below, see how to download an application from the gadget.

Open the App Store. Then search for the app you want to download; Click the price or the “Get” button to download an app; Wait until the end of the process and open the app by clicking “Open” or from the Apple TV home screen.