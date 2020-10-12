How to download Clash Royale and play for the first time

Clash Royale (Android | iOS) is a card strategy game set in the same universe as Clash of Clans, both developed by Supercell. The game is focused on player x player battles, where players use magic to summon soldiers in order to destroy the enemy’s towers and castle.

Therefore, Clash Royale is a great option for those looking for great challenges, full of magic and strategy. Since its launch, the game has conquered a large community of fans, in addition, its developer makes big bets with news and events weekly. In our article, see how to download and play Clash Royale.

How to download and play Clash Royale

Step 1: you can find the Clash Royale app to download through your app store for Android or iOS devices;

You can find the Clash Royale app for Android and iOS – (Capture: Canaltech / Bruno Salutes)

Step 2: After installing the app, you can link the app’s data to your email to enjoy the best gaming experience and keep your data safe. On the application’s home page you can access different game modes;

Clash Royale home page – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 3: by tapping on “Fun”, you will have access to alternative game modes, such as “Double battles” and “Infinite Elixir”;

Explore alternative game modes – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 4: to find new groups of players and interact with the community just access the “Clans” tab. You can also participate in exclusive game modes like “Clan Wars”;

Find players through the “Clans” option – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 5: by accessing the “Cards” tab, you can build strategies and adapt your cards according to your style of play. The average cost of your cards shows the average elixir that will be needed to play most of your Card Deck. By winning battles you will win Chests, where you will receive gold, experience and even rare cards.

Adapt your cards according to your strategy – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 6: then, just find the perfect combination of magic and strategy to help your characters attack the enemy castle before time runs out.

Use the perfect combination of magic and strategy – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Ready! Now you know the basics of how to download and play Clash Royale. But and you? Are you already experienced in the game? Comment on an interesting tip to help newbies.