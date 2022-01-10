Want to know how to download Facebook photo albums? If you have published images on the social network and want to save them on another device, be aware that the process is quite simple. Even, with the right tools, you can download any photo album from the platform, even if it’s not yours.

Unfortunately, this possibility is not offered by the social network application. Therefore, to create a backup of the published photos, you need to access Facebook (Android l iOS l Web) from your computer. By the way, if you thought about joining the social network through your mobile browser, be aware that this method does not work.

Log in to your Facebook account from PC. Then click on the profile picture at the top of the page. Now, find and select the “Photos” tab and, in it, click on “Albums”; Choose the collection you want to save and click on the three-dot button. Finally, tap the “Download album” command and “Confirm”.

To download other people’s photo albums, the process is not so simple. While you can save single photos, there is no native Facebook feature that focuses on entire collections.

Fortunately, it is possible to get around this difficulty through plugins. The options are diverse and can be found in your browser’s extension stores. For this tutorial, the Kenyannews used Album Downloader for Facebook.

1. To get started, go to the extension link and tap the “Use in Chrome” button and confirm. Then log on to Facebook and access another user’s album. Open one of the photos from the collection and click on the plugin icon, represented by an arrow at the top of the browser;

2. The extension will process all the images in the album and a new tab will open in your browser. In it, select the button “Multiply download” to download one photo at a time, or “Zip download” to get a compressed file with all media.

Finally, just choose a folder on your computer to store the content. If you want these images to be on your cell phone, use a USB cable to transfer them, a cloud storage service or whatever else you prefer.