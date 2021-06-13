Google Maps is a great map navigation application. While Apple’s Maps still doesn’t bring all the resources it makes available to the United States and other countries, Google’s map service is still widely used by Brazilians to discover better walking, car, bicycle routes, among other resources.

As the features of Google Maps work especially with an internet connection, there may be certain situations in which the network is not available, whether due to lack of data package with the operator or the low connection coverage in more distant places. For people who use the app and need to navigate even under these conditions, the service also offers the possibility to download maps of specific regions.

The feature of downloading regions for offline access is quite simple and perfectly well avoids situations in which you might be taken by surprise by the lack of internet or using physical maps during navigation. Also, as soon as the network connection is normalized, Google Maps updates the downloaded snippets to avoid possible surprises.

Below, follow the step-by-step instructions we’ve prepared for you to learn how to download offline maps from Google Maps on iPhone.

How to download maps from Google Maps

Step 1: open the Google Maps app on the iPhone. If not, open the App Store, type Google Maps into the search field and tap “Get”.

Step 2: tap the blue icon located in the search field or your Google profile picture.

Step 3: select the “Offline Maps” option.

Step 4: tap the “Select your map” option.

Step 5: choose the size of the region you want to download. Finally, tap “Download”.

Step 6: if you want to be notified after the download is complete, tap “Enable” for notifications.

Step 7: wait a few minutes for the map to download successfully to the iPhone.

Ready! Once the download is complete, you can easily browse Google Maps in the downloaded region without worrying about your iPhone’s internet connection.