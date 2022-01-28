How to download old versions of apps on iOS

Application developers update their software periodically to add new functions and make it stable to Apple’s operating system. However, many users may miss previous builds, either because of removed features or lack of adaptation, and want to download old versions of iOS apps.

There are only two ways to find old versions of apps on iPhone officially: via the App Store, from your purchase history, or using an old smartphone — which doesn’t receive new iOS updates. None of them, unfortunately, guarantee that you’ll be able to find old builds of apps for download.

In any case, as a third way, you can use a jailbreak method to be able to install a compatible version of apps. Through it, a sudden change is made to iOS to open security holes and enable the installation of applications from other sources, such as websites and internet servers. Just download and install directly on iOS.

However, in addition to being illegal, performing this procedure can expose your personal data, bank accounts and other information. Therefore, we are not responsible if you choose this alternative.

How to download old versions of apps

If you choose the official methods that we have indicated, the first step you must take is to register your Apple ID on an outdated iPhone or iPad. Then, search for the app you want the previous version to download from the App Store. If you don’t have access to a device with an old version of iOS, you can search for previous app builds from the Apple web store directly.

For both paths, follow the instructions below to search for and download old versions of an app.

Open the App Store. In the “Today” tab, tap your profile picture — located in the upper right corner of the screen; tap on “Purchases” > “My Purchases”; Search for the app you want to download and tap the download button on the side.

Install an iOS backup

If you often save iOS data to iCloud, there is still one last alternative to explore. Device information backup keeps everything recorded at the point at which the task was performed. Therefore, you will be able to redeem old versions of apps, before they have been updated by the App Store.

Of course, you should look up the date when the backup was made and if it corresponds to the date of the old compilation. Keep in mind that the restore process from backup on iPhone requires formatting all current data. Soon, you will lose all the information contained in the device and you will have to rescue the ones that were saved.

If you’re not sure how to proceed with the task, check out our complete guide on how to restore an iPhone backup from iCloud. In the matter, you will have a step-by-step guide that will help you rescue the file until its complete installation on the system through the iOS settings.