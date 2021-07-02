Kwai (Android l iOS l Web), TikTok’s competitor social network, allows users to perform duets with videos published on the platform. Through this popular tool, you can react to other posts, do voiceovers, choreographs or even sing in sync with the original video, which will be displayed next to your image.

In addition, Duet is very useful to perform popular challenges on the social network and to earn some coins, as the feature is part of the app’s rewards system. Check out what you need to do to duet with Kwai’s videos below.

How to Duet in Kwai

Step 1: go to the Kwai app and look for a video you want to duet with. Then find the “Duet” option at the bottom of the screen and click on it;

Step 2: on the next screen, duets performed by other users with that same video will be shown. To create your own, tap the “Duet” button again, highlighted in orange;

Step 3: with this command, the screen will be split between the original video and the image from your camera. Click on the “Left Screen” button to set the position of your recording;

Step 4: choose whether your image will be on the left, right or corner of the screen. To exit the menu, just click anywhere outside of it;

Step 5: you will return to the previous screen. To record, press the highlighted orange button. When the original video ends, yours will also be finished. Thus, both will have the same duration;

Step 6: once the recording is finished, you can edit the video. Find the available options in the lower left corner;

Step 7: in “Filter”, there are some filter options, some more discreet and others a little more extravagant and fun;

Step 8: here, let’s skip the “Music” option. Although it is possible to choose another background sound in the duet, it is more common to use the sound from the original video. Under “Effects”, which is the next option, you’ll see several video modes (such as one that blurs the image);

Step 9: to make your creation even more attractive, select a fragment of the video as the cover. To do so, click on “Cover” and choose from the available options. To confirm, click on the “check” button;

Step 10: on the right side of the screen are other editing tools. In this section, you can add stickers, text and even enhance the image. In the “Edit” button, you can cut the video, split it in two, rotate the image and adjust the speed. At the end of editing, click the “check” button once more and then tap “Next”;

Step 11: Finally, write a caption on the post, insert hashtags, location and tag friends, if you prefer. To post, click on “Sharing”.

Ready! Now you know how to do a duet in Kwai.