How to duplicate apps on Xiaomi phone

Xiaomi phones are known for having long-lasting batteries and several interesting functions available on their MIUI interface, such as duplicating applications so that the user can use two accounts at the same time on a given network, for example, like Facebook. In this case, the feature is native and can be used in any application. See below how to configure the feature.

How to duplicate your apps on Xiaomi phone

Step 1: open the “Settings” application on your phone and go to “Apps”.

Step 2: on the next screen, tap on “Dual Apps”.

Step 3: all applications installed on your phone will be listed. Choose which ones you want to duplicate and slide your finger on the button next to the app.

Step 4: some applications require Google Play to be duplicated. Click on “Activate” if you want to continue with the procedure.

Step 5: a message will appear saying that the application is being generated. After a few moments, the application will be available.

Ready! Now you know how to set up and use two app accounts on the same Xiaomi phone.