How to easily exchange files between all your devices?

Transfer files between your computers, smartphones and tablets as quickly and easily as with AirDrop on Macs and iPhones.

Quickly exchange any file between your computer, smartphone and tablet as easily as with Apple’s AirDrop system? This is absolutely possible, regardless of the device or operating system used.

Using a simple web browser, and provided that all your devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, you can easily exchange files from one device to another. Here’s how.

1. Go to Snapdrop

To exchange files between all of your devices, open your web browser on each one and go to Snapdrop. Once this website is loaded in your web browser, landline or mobile, you will be able to use your local network to transfer your files in seconds.

When you arrive on the Snapdrop page, the platform automatically gives a name to your machine to identify it more easily and displays all the other devices detected on the network.

Exchanging files with Snapdrop (Free)

2. Upload a file

To start transferring a file, click on the recipient’s name and select the item to send from the file explorer that opens.

The file transfer then starts immediately and displays, as with AirDrop on iOS and macOS, a circular transfer gauge on the icon of the recipient device.

When the file is transferred, a pop-up is displayed on the machine receiving the file. You can then choose to save the file to the device by clicking on Save.

Be careful though: if the service works perfectly on Windows and Android, it seems a little more capricious on iOS and macOS where we have suffered a few failures.