One of the ways to ensure the security of your WhatsApp account (Android | iOS | Web) is by enabling a security feature called “2-step verification”. With it, it is possible for the user to associate his profile with a six-digit password (PIN), which will be required when the account is installed again, and with an email address, creating an extra layer of privacy.

This prevents, for example, that in cases of loss or theft of the smartphone or chip, malicious people access your conversations or even personal files that were sent in the messenger. Activating this feature is very quick and practical, check out the step by step below!

How to enable 2-step verification on WhatsApp

Step 1: open WhatsApp via your mobile phone, click on the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner and, in the open menu, then select the “Settings” item.

Step 2: once this is done, tap on “Account”.

Step 3: Select the “2-step verification” option.

Step 4: on the next screen, click on “Activate” to start configuring the feature.

Step 5: At this point, you will be asked to create a six-digit password (PIN) and confirm it in the next tab.

Step 6: enter and confirm an email address to retrieve the PIN code, in case you forget it in the future.

Step 7: from that moment on, 2-step verification is enabled on WhatsApp, so click “OK” in the bottom corner to proceed.

Step 8: if you want to deactivate the feature, change the registered PIN or e-mail, access the “Two-step verification” tab again.

Ready! Now you can activate WhatsApp’s two-step verification and add another layer of protection to the messenger.