How to enable dark mode in Microsoft Edge

Although Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS | macOS | Windows) was originally launched in 2015 for Windows 10 and Xbox One, in 2020 the browser was completely revamped, launched for new platforms, gained new functions and recently surpassed Firefox in number of users.

If you recently migrated to the browser or started to use it more often and want to activate the dark mode, know that this procedure is very fast, practical, and can be performed on your cell phone or PC. Check out the step by step below!

How to activate dark mode in Microsoft Edge on mobile

Step 1: open Microsoft Edge on your phone and click on the “Three dots” icon in the center of the bottom corner.

Step 2: in the open menu then click on “Settings”.

Step 3: on the next tab, tap on the item “Appearance”.

Step 4: click on “Theme”.

Step 5: Select the “Dark” item from the available options.

Step 6: switching to the dark theme will be carried out automatically.

How to activate dark mode in Microsoft Edge on PC

Step 1: open Microsoft Edge on your PC and click on the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner.

Step 2: in the menu that opens, then select the item “Settings”.

Step 3: in the open tab then click on “Appearance” on the left side menu.

Step 4: within the section “Customize the browser”, click on “System default” and select the “Dark” option.

Step 5: switching to the dark theme will be carried out automatically.

Ready! You can now activate Microsoft Edge dark mode on your phone or PC.