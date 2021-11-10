How to Enable Game Turbo Mode on Xiaomi Phone

Game Turbo is software from Xiaomi, available from the factory, that allows you to optimize games and customize the user experience. The program is easy to use, but because there is no login icon, it may look like it doesn’t even exist. Let’s show you how to use it today.

Activate Game Turbo Mode on your Xiaomi

Go to your device’s settings and in the search bar, type Game Turbo, click on the Special Features icon, then open “Game Turbo”. This will take the user to the program’s interface, where it is possible to see the optimized games, add and customize.

Customize the experience through Game Turbo

Click the gear in the upper right corner to access program settings, where you can choose not to receive onscreen notifications while playing, optimize performance to prevent overheating, and give bandwidth priority to titles that require a connection. It is recommended to add a shortcut on the Home Screen for easy access to Game Turbo.

Access Game Turbo while playing

To access while playing, you just need to slide your finger over the screen, from the upper right to the left, and it will be possible to record the screen, clear the memory, and make a capture of any moment you want to save.

That way you can have a better experience in your games with an excellent Xiaomi native app.