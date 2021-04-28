Slack is a platform that is geared towards business communication and aims to simulate the environment of a virtual office. In it, it is possible to access workspaces, create communication channels, send direct messages and also make video calls.

By default, all members are able to make calls, however, if it is not in the interest of the workspace owners and administrators, it is possible to manage this setting and disable it. In this way, the “Phone” icon at the top of a conversation will be hidden.

Below, you can check the step by step to activate or deactivate the call feature in Slack!

How to enable or disable calls on Slack

Step 1: open Slack through a web browser, access a workspace for which you are an administrator and click on the name of the organization in the upper left corner. In the open menu then, click on “Settings and administration” and select the item “Workspace settings”.

Step 2: in the new window that was opened, access the “Settings” tab in the top menu.

Step 3: scroll the screen until you find the item “Calls” and click “Expand”.

Step 4: uncheck the option “Allow video calls on Slack” to disable the call function. To activate it again, just access the same tab and check the same item again.

Step 5: once this is done, click on “Save” and the “Phone” icon, which is in the upper corner of the conversations, will be invisible. In this way, no one else in the workspace will be able to make calls through Slack or third party apps.

Ready! Now, if you are a workspace administrator, you can enable or disable the calling feature in Slack.