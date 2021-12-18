How to exit Outlook for mobile

Microsoft’s service allows you to organize your emails and access your calendar wherever you are through the cloud connection, but if you want to leave Outlook for mobile, we’ll show you the way of the stones.

The process of exiting the application causes some strangeness because it says “Delete account” instead of the traditional “Exit” or any similar term, but don’t worry, your account will not cease to exist.

How to sign out of your Outlook account for mobile

Access the app from Android or iOS and follow the steps below:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In the app, click on your photo in the upper left corner; Access device settings by clicking the gear icon in the lower left corner; Select the account you want to log out of mobile and click on “Delete account”; Confirm the action and presto, you will have logged out of your mobile account.

Okay, that way you leave your Outlook account for mobile and break can disconnect from any mobile device as a form of security.