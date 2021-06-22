Chances are you’ve already received some important e-mail from work or college containing images, but instead of them being attached as an attachment, they’re compiled in a PDF file. In more extreme cases, there is a possibility that the original versions were lost in the middle of the process.

Do not worry! Be aware that, through Adobe’s Acrobat Reader CD reader, it is possible to copy images from a file and paste them into an editor in order to retrieve them. Check out the step-by-step steps to extract images from PDF files below!

How to extract images from PDF files

Step 1: open a PDF on your PC using “Acrobat Reader DC” (if you don’t have the program, download the free version directly from the Adobe website). With the file open, click on the “Cursor” icon in the top menu.

Step 2: then mark the image you would like to recover.

Step 3: right-click on it and select “Copy image”.

Step 4: Open an image editor of your choice and paste the image into it. For this example, let’s use Paint.

Step 5: Finally, save or export the image in a format that best suits your needs.

Ready! Now you can extract images from PDF files.