If you share your Amazon account (Android | iOS | web) with a partner or friends, you may eventually need to hide some of the history requests. In this way, it is possible to buy birthday or Valentine’s Day gifts and even surprise the person, with the guarantee that they will not see the purchase on the platform.

Well know that this procedure is very fast, practical, and can be performed directly on your account via PC. Check out the step-by-step instructions for filing an order on Amazon below!

How to file an order on Amazon

Step 1: Via a browser on your PC, go to the Amazon website, log into your account and click on “Returns & Orders” in the upper right corner.

Step 2: Find the order you want to hide and click “Archive order”.

Step 3: in the open popup then click “Archive order”.

Important: remember that you can only archive up to 500 orders.

Step 4: Your order has been successfully archived and will no longer appear in the “Your orders” section.

Step 5: to access all archived items, just access the page “Archived orders”. If you want, click on “Unarchive order” next to one of the available ones.

Ready! You can now archive your orders placed on Amazon.