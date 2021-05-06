How to find Apple Authorized Service Providers near you

Accessory kiosks, computer stores, electronics stores – there are a myriad of service-focused locations for you to take your Apple device – be it an iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, or whatever – for repair. However, it is highly recommended that you are not attracted by low prices and end up entering any establishment to solve a serious problem with your device.

Whether it’s a broken screen, battery failure, slow performance, or any other problem, it is always recommended that you contact one of Apple Authorized Technical Assistance, as only they are guaranteed by Apple, such as exchange of original parts and recommendations approved by the apple company.

Yes, the price can be considerably higher – even more depending on the problem in question -, but sometimes the cheap is expensive: a simple screen change, for example, requires that your iPhone be unscrewed and opened, and there is no guarantee any that, at the end of the service, there will be no consequences to your device.

In addition, in authorized technical assistance, you book a visit from your iCloud account. That is, your data and the information on your device – such as the serial number or IMEI – are already sent to the establishment for analysis, which anticipates the warranty check and the alternatives they must indicate to solve your problem.

What’s more, the reservation is made 100% online, either through the Apple Support app or through the website, and you can select a date and time that works best for you.

Before anything, however, it is necessary that:

To search for your iPhone or iPad, download the app Apple Support. To search using a Mac or PC, go to Support page on the Apple website.

Check below how to find an Apple Authorized Service Provider near your location, whether using an iPhone / iPad or on a Mac / PC:

How to find Apple Authorized Service Provider on your iPhone or iPad

Step 1: in the Apple Support app on the App Store, log in using your Apple ID account and find “Products” at the top right of the screen.

Step 2: you will find a list with all your products and services listed. Click on which one you want to request specialized technical support.

Step 3: when entering the service or product, you will find, in the Topics section, options such as “Repairs and physical damages”, “Device performance”, among other relevant options. Click on the one that makes the most sense to you.

Step 4: within the selected topic, choose the type of problem you are having, from the available options.

Step 5: select the “Take to repair” option.

Step 6: Apple Authorized Service Providers will be listed in order of proximity to your current location. If you prefer, click on the “Map” tab.

note: depending on the repair you need, some of the Assistances may perform the service on the same day. This will be signaled below the location’s address.

Step 7: with the map open, choose the Authorized one that is best for you to go and click on it. Here you can also find the signs if the necessary repair can be done on the same day.

Step 8: choose a date and time to book your visit.

Step 9: confirm your reservation.

Step 10: your reservation is made, you will receive a confirmation email with all the information. If you want, click to add your reservation to your iOS Calendar.

How to find Apple Authorized Service Provider on your Mac or PC

Step 1: go to the Support page on the Apple website.

Step 2: choose the product or service for which you would like to request specialized technical support.

Step 3: when entering the service or product, you will find, in the Topics section, options such as “Repairs and physical damages”, “Device performance”, among other relevant options. Click on the one that makes the most sense to you.

Step 4: within the selected topic, choose the type of problem you are having, from the available options.

Step 5: select the “Take to repair” option.

Step 6: a screen for you to log in with your Apple ID account will open.

Step 7: confirm the product linked to your Apple ID account that you need expert technical support.

Step 8: type in an address in the search field or grant permission for your browser to identify your current location. Select your mobile operator – if applicable, of course – and click “Continue”.

Step 9: Apple Authorized Service Providers will be available on the left sidebar and on the map, in order of proximity to your current location. If you prefer, you can tick, at the top of the left sidebar, to only search for places that perform the service on the same day.

Step 10: choose the Authorized one that is best for you to go and click on it to make a reservation. Here you can also find the signs if the necessary repair can be done on the same day. Choose a date and time to book your visit.

Step 11: your reservation is made, you will receive a confirmation email with all the information. If you want, click to add your reservation to your iOS Calendar.