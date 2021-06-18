How to find new TikTok challenges

TikTok is a video social network (Android l iOS l Web) that gained a lot of visibility during the pandemic. The biggest highlight of the platform, and also largely responsible for its success, are the challenges (or challenges) performed by users. These videos have very different content, but all are identified by a specific hashtag and, in general, consist of choreographies or games created on the social network.

Given the size of TikTok, whose trends are shared even on other platforms, such as Instagram, the challenges are much more than a way to have fun on the Internet.

As they easily go viral, they are frequently used by content creators and also by companies looking to promote their image and attract potential customers. Below we teach you how to identify challenges in the Chinese social network.

How to find new challenges in TikTok

Step 1: access the application and, on the home screen, click on the “Discover” tab, located in the lower options bar;

Step 2: just below the search field, you’ll see a banner for the app itself, which announces official events. Challenges sponsored by TikTok are often displayed. To explore the options, swipe to the left. If you find a challenge, just click on it for more details;

Step 3: this action will take you to the challenge’s official page, which contains information on how to perform it right below the “Add to Favorites” button. To read in full, tap “Expand” on the right side;

Step 4: on the page, videos posted by other users will also be displayed. If you want to participate, select the camera icon at the bottom of the screen and start recording. When posting the video, ensure that the subtitle contains the hashtag corresponding to the challenge.

Search for new challenges on the social network

There are still other ways to find challenges on TikTok, this time using the platform’s search engine. Follow it below:

Step 1: access the “Discover” tab again and, in the search field, type the keywords “challenge” or “challenge”. The tip here is to use the “Videos” search filter. Among the results displayed, there will certainly be some content to be inspired;

Step 2: if the attempt is unsuccessful, search for the same terms, this time using the hashtag filter;

Step 3: click on one of the results and explore the videos that are displayed;

Step 4: another interesting alternative is to search for hits from the social network, do this by typing “sounds” or “songs” and select the corresponding filter;

Step 5: choose one of the results and see videos posted by other users.

Ready! Now you know how to find new challenges in TikTok.