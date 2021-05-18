PlayStation Network is the online service used on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It is through connecting to this network that players can access content, download or update games, play online and add new friends on the platform. Therefore, if the service goes through instabilities or goes down, it can interfere with the players’ experience.

In some situations, the problem may be related to the PlayStation Network server itself, and not to the console itself or the internet connection. For this, there are methods to find out the current status of the network, including a page created by the PSN itself. Here’s how to find out if the service is down.

How to find out if PlayStation Network is down

Check the internet connection

If you are on the console, it is recommended to test your internet connection to see if there are any network problems. The test on PS4 or PS5 verifies that the console can connect to the internet and PlayStation Network servers. If you notice a problem with the PSN itself, it is recommended to look for the status of the server. To test on your console, go to “Settings”> “Network”> “Test Internet connection”.

Access PlayStation Network Status

The main way to check if the service is down is through the PlayStation Network Status page. There, you can see if all related services are running smoothly, including account management, games, social networks, PlayStation Video and PlayStation Store. If the items are not marked with a green color, there is some instability in the respective service.

There is a shortcut to this page in the PlayStation console and mobile app settings (Android | iOS). To open in your browser, Click here.

Use the Downdetector

Downdetector is a website specializing in monitoring and gathering user complaints about the instability of several online services, including PlayStation Network. On the PSN page, it is possible to view a graph with the frequency of complaints, the types of most frequent problems, user comments and access to the official profiles of the service on social networks. In addition, you can register the complaint itself. Click here to access.

Have you ever had problems with PlayStation Network? Comment!