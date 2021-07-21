The search for podcasts has been growing more and more in recent years, and this is especially due to the fact that the format allows listeners to consume it at the same time as they can carry out other activities.

So, if you want to find podcasts to listen to on Spotify (Android l iOS l Web), know that this procedure is very quick and practical, as the platform has a dedicated and segmented section with various styles. Check out below how to find and use it on your cell phone or PC!

How to find Spotify podcasts on mobile

Step 1: open the Spotify app on your mobile phone and, right on the “Home” tab, you can already see a banner to explore the podcasts on the platform.

Step 2: another possibility is to access the “Search” tab in the lower menu and click on “Podcasts” within the “Browse all sections” section.

Step 3: Then find a category that interests you and go to it to see which podcasts are available.

Step 4: if you want to search for a podcast by name, it’s also possible.

Step 5: With the podcast page open, you can view the list of episodes, listen to them or download them.

Step 6: If you liked a podcast, you can follow it. To find the podcasts you follow, go to the “Your Library” tab and click on “Podcasts and Shows”.

For more information on using the new Spotify Library, check out below:

How to Find Podcasts on Spotify on PC

Step 1: access Spotify through your PC and, right on the “Home” tab, you can already view some podcasts popular among your friends. Click “See All” to view more options.

Step 2: another possibility is to access the “Search” tab in the left menu and click on “Podcasts” within the “Browse all sections” section.

Step 3: Then find a category that interests you and go to it to see which podcasts are available. To see more categories, click on “See All”.

Step 4: if you want to search for a podcast by name, it’s also possible.

Step 5: With the podcast page open, you can view the list of episodes, listen to them or download them.

Step 6: If you liked the podcast, you can also follow it.

Step 7: To access the podcasts you follow, go to your “Your Library” in the left menu and click on “Podcasts” in the top menu.

Step 8: in addition, there is also the possibility to create a playlist with “Your episodes”. Search for podcasts and add them to the list.

Ready! You can now find podcasts on Spotify on mobile and PC.