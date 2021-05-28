How to have the checkmark checked on Twitter

Hey guys! Everyone wants to have the check checked on social networks, right? After all, it shows that that profile is important in the area in which it operates, whether as a content creator, illustrator, journalist or even as I am a digital influencer. 💙

For this reason, Twitter recently again allowed users to request the “verified” stamp on the social network. Want to know more about how to get yours? Come with me and I’ll show you. 😉

Twitter: what does it take to have a verified account?

The criteria that Twitter requires can be found on the social networking site itself, and there are only three: your account needs to be authentic, notable and active. In addition, there are some types of accounts that can apply, depending on the content they publish. Take a look:

Activists, organizers or influencers;

Companies, brands or organizations;

Artists and entertainment groups;

Government employee and affiliate (s);

Journalists or news media;

Professional sports or e-sports entities;

But there are a few more basic criteria. You also need to use the “Two-factor authentication” of the account, have a cover and profile photo and also do not have your tweets closed. To see all the requirements in more detail just click on here. ✅

Find out how to get verified on Twitter

Guys, before you start, it’s worth remembering that this new option is coming for smartphones with Android and iOS (iPhone), ok? Just don’t forget to keep an eye on the app updates, see?

Step 1: there on the Twitter homepage, touch the “Menu” icon to see more options. So, just go to “Settings and Privacy”;

Step 2: done that, touch the category “Account”;

Step 3: then just tap on “Verification request”;

Step 4: on this page, you only need to choose a category among the requirements that best matches your Twitter profile;

Step 5: then, in this last step it is necessary to confirm your identity with Twitter. Hence, you only have to choose between one of the three options: a government-issued photo document, an email address with a specific domain, or an official website that mentions your Twitter account;

Step 6: with everything right, you will have completed your request successfully. Ah! And it’s worth remembering that the evaluation and response can take a few days, but Twitter will notify you when everything is ready. Then, just touch “Got it”.

Quick, right? Did you like this tip? Share with your friends who also want to be verified on the social network. 🥰