How to Hide Recent Apps on the Mac Dock

Same feature found in the iPad Dock since the iOS 11 update – at the time, iPadOS did not yet exist with this nomenclature – the Mac also has, since macOS 10.14 Mojave, the recent apps section in its Dock.

The functionality comes standard on macOS and displays the three apps you’ve used most recently – as long as, of course, they’re not apps you’ve already added to your machine’s Dock.

However, the function can annoy users as the Dock becomes narrower, decreasing the size of application icons and squeezing them together so they all fit, which can make the Dock too cluttered and cluttered.

Here’s how to disable and hide the recent apps section of your Mac’s Dock:

Step 1: in your Mac’s System Preferences, go to “Dock and Menu Bar”.

Step 2: find and disable the “Show recent apps in Dock” option.

Step 3: immediately, the recent apps section will disappear from your Mac’s Dock.