Changing the main browser was already a very laborious task: in the past, users had to manually enter the passwords for each register saved in the history of the previous software. Over time, this process has improved and has become a simple and quick task, allowing you to import passwords, data and history from other browsers.

Mozilla Firefox is one of the browsers that allows you to quickly import passwords and other files from your computer. Then, the user can use Firefox Sync to synchronize the account and access this information on other devices. Next, check out the step-by-step instructions for importing passwords into your browser!

How to import passwords into Mozilla Firefox

Step 1: open your browser and sign in with your Firefox account. Then, select the three bars icon in the upper right corner of the screen to open more options. Click on “Help”;

Step 2: then select “Import from another browser”;

Step 3: select which software you want to import preferences from and press “Continue”. The other browser must be closed at the moment;

Step 4: in the next step, check the option “Accounts and saved passwords” and press “Continue”;

Step 5: enter the device password and then wait for the import;

Step 6: imported passwords will be saved in Firefox. To manage them, open the icon with three bars again and go to “Accounts and passwords”.

