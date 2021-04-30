How to import SIM card data to iPhone

If you are an Android user and have recently migrated to the iPhone, you are likely to be missing some important information, such as the address book.

Although the Move to iOS application transfers this data, it is possible that you have not used this application before activating your Apple smartphone and are having trouble finding stored phone numbers.

On Android, it is possible to save contact numbers via the Google account or the installed SIM card. If you have done it by the second option, follow the step by step below to import your calendar on iPhone in a simple way.

Importing SIM card contacts on iPhone

Step 1: place the SIM card inside the iPhone. Then, on the home screen, tap “Settings”> “Contacts”> “Import SIM Contacts”.

Step 2: wait for the import to complete. After this process, open Contacts and check if the phonebook stored in the SIM has been imported.

Remember that iPhone does not save contacts on the SIM card. If you need to transfer contacts between Apple smartphones, use iCloud backup or transfer content between devices.