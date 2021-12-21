How to increase FPS in CS:GO

In shooting games, any advantage you have over your opponent is better — as long as it’s fair and official, of course. One of the ways to improve your performance in the CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) is improving your FPS (frames per second) and thus making the game run smoothly.

Below, we show you how to increase game performance on PC — it’s worth noting that the tip guarantees an improvement in FPS within CS:GO, without the help of other external factors for game optimization. If your PC doesn’t have the necessary settings to run the game, it’s possible that, even with these tips, the game won’t work perfectly for you.

Why should I improve my FPS?

The more frames per second your game runs, the better the fluidity of the characters’ movements. If you manage to optimize the FPS, you can gain an advantage over the opponent if he has not optimized the CS:GO to run as best as possible.

High framerates per second help with reaction time and accuracy when switching fire or entering a point on the map, as your puppet’s movement will be slower for the enemy due to the frame rate. Therefore, some professional gamers even reduce the graphics of their games to keep the transition and movement as smooth as possible, even if the computer used can run everything at maximum quality.

How to improve CS:GO FPS?

after opening CS:GO, go straight to settings and click video. There, you should set all settings to low or very low. If you have the option to disable any of them, please do so.

The more you “dry” the graphics, the more the frame rate will be compensated for. You can check above the settings we used to try to maximize the FPS of the CS:GO.

You can even use game controls to lock your FPS at 120 or 144 frames per second. Around here, we were able to jump from 80 frames per second to 144 just by scaling back the graphics exponentially.

Like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive you don’t need to be in high quality graphics to understand what’s happening in front of you, this practice is extremely widespread among players to help give that boost to the FPS.