Netflix (Android | iOS | Web) is a video streaming service that has a vast catalog for its subscribers. In addition to being available for PC and mobile devices, the platform can also be accessed on an Xbox One.

To do this, just access the Microsoft Store, the console store, and download the app. The procedure is quick and practical, check out the step by step below!

How to install Netflix on your Xbox One

Step 1: Log in with your Xbox One account and then go to the “Store”, which is a few options below the “Home” section.

Log in with your Xbox One account and access the “Store” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: with the Microsoft Store tab open, select the “Search” item.

With the Microsoft Store tab open, select the “Search” item (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: use the virtual keyboard to type “Netflix” in the search box. You can access the app directly from this tab, or press the “Options” button on the Xbox controller to proceed with the search.

Use the Xbox One virtual keyboard to type “Netflix” into the search box (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: In the search results, select the “Netflix” app.

In the search results, select the “Netflix” app (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: in the next tab, click on “Install” to download the app.

On the next tab, click “Install” to download the app (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: Go back to the Xbox One “Home” tab and access the “My games and apps” option.

(Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 7: in the left side menu, select the “Applications” section.

Go back to the Xbox One “Home” tab and access the “My games and apps” option (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Tip: note that, in the bottom corner of the side menu, you can follow the progress of the app download.

Step 8: Find Netflix in your console’s list of apps. It can be accessed once the download is complete.

Locate the Neflix app in your coneole apps and it can be accessed when the download is complete (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Important: To access the Netflix app, you must have a subscription.

Ready! Now you can download Netflix on your Xbox One to watch countless movies and series.