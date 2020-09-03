Netflix (Android | iOS | Web) is a video streaming service that has a vast catalog for its subscribers. In addition to being available for PC and mobile devices, the platform can also be accessed on an Xbox One.
To do this, just access the Microsoft Store, the console store, and download the app. The procedure is quick and practical, check out the step by step below!
How to install Netflix on your Xbox One
Step 1: Log in with your Xbox One account and then go to the “Store”, which is a few options below the “Home” section.
Step 2: with the Microsoft Store tab open, select the “Search” item.
Step 3: use the virtual keyboard to type “Netflix” in the search box. You can access the app directly from this tab, or press the “Options” button on the Xbox controller to proceed with the search.
Step 4: In the search results, select the “Netflix” app.
Step 5: in the next tab, click on “Install” to download the app.
Step 6: Go back to the Xbox One “Home” tab and access the “My games and apps” option.
Step 7: in the left side menu, select the “Applications” section.
Tip: note that, in the bottom corner of the side menu, you can follow the progress of the app download.
Step 8: Find Netflix in your console’s list of apps. It can be accessed once the download is complete.
Important: To access the Netflix app, you must have a subscription.
Ready! Now you can download Netflix on your Xbox One to watch countless movies and series.