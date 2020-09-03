Home Technology Tech How to install Netflix on your Xbox One
TechnologyTech

How to install Netflix on your Xbox One

By kenyan

Netflix (Android | iOS | Web) is a video streaming service that has a vast catalog for its subscribers. In addition to being available for PC and mobile devices, the platform can also be accessed on an Xbox One.

To do this, just access the Microsoft Store, the console store, and download the app. The procedure is quick and practical, check out the step by step below!

How to install Netflix on your Xbox One

Step 1: Log in with your Xbox One account and then go to the “Store”, which is a few options below the “Home” section.

Log in with your Xbox One account and access the “Store” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: with the Microsoft Store tab open, select the “Search” item.

With the Microsoft Store tab open, select the “Search” item (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: use the virtual keyboard to type “Netflix” in the search box. You can access the app directly from this tab, or press the “Options” button on the Xbox controller to proceed with the search.

Use the Xbox One virtual keyboard to type “Netflix” into the search box (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: In the search results, select the “Netflix” app.

In the search results, select the “Netflix” app (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: in the next tab, click on “Install” to download the app.

On the next tab, click “Install” to download the app (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: Go back to the Xbox One “Home” tab and access the “My games and apps” option.

(Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 7: in the left side menu, select the “Applications” section.

Go back to the Xbox One “Home” tab and access the “My games and apps” option (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Tip: note that, in the bottom corner of the side menu, you can follow the progress of the app download.

Step 8: Find Netflix in your console’s list of apps. It can be accessed once the download is complete.

Locate the Neflix app in your coneole apps and it can be accessed when the download is complete (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Important: To access the Netflix app, you must have a subscription.

Ready! Now you can download Netflix on your Xbox One to watch countless movies and series.

Related news

Tech

Fans remember Chadwick Bosewick in statue for Black Panther in Fortnite

kenyan -
Players from Fortnite had a surprise at dawn this Wednesday (2): a beautiful statue in honor of the film Black Panther appeared suddenly...
Read more
Tech

US regulator approves “miniature” nuclear reactor project

kenyan -
The United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has finally completed the safety analysis of a NuScale miniature nuclear reactor project, considering the model...
Read more
Tech

Xiaomi to debut front camera under the screen on high-end mobile phone in 2021

kenyan -
Although Xiaomi was one of the first manufacturers to introduce a camera concept under the screen, last year, the brand's first phone shipped...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,756FansLike
3,506FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Oculus Point Reyes leaked in listing as possible most accessible successor...

Tech kenyan -
Virtual Reality has been the scene of great advances in recent years, with Oculus being one of the main developers of technology. Its...
Read more

Good for dogs! SKY Play adds new DOGTV channel programming...

Tech kenyan -
After confirming the debut of a channel dedicated to eSports on the regular grid, SKY will now add more content to its streaming platform....
Read more

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000: ASUS burns the start and announces its...

Tech kenyan -
After two years of waiting and a ton of rumors and leaks, the big day has come to meet Nvidia's new generation of video...
Read more

James Webb telescope succeeds in crucial test and moves on to...

Tech kenyan -
The expectations for the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) are high. After all, it is the largest and most...
Read more

Moon Triton may have destroyed almost all of Neptune’s other moons

Tech kenyan -
We already have a good understanding of how the moons of the planets in our Solar System were formed: either they were formed...
Read more

AT&T backs down and should no longer sell Warner Bros. game...

Tech kenyan -
Since the last quarter of 2019, AT&T, Warner Bros' controlling group, has been reviewing its assets and staff, with the aim of wiping...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke