How to know how many people visited your Instagram

You’ve probably found yourself wondering if there’s a way to know how many people have visited your Instagram. And the answer is simpler than it looks: not only do you have it, but you can do it natively — using a business account — without having to use third-party apps.

However, it should be noted that this procedure will not reveal who has visited your profile, it will only show the number of hits. Check below for more details!

To know how many people have visited your Instagram (Android | iOS | Web), you need, first of all, to turn your Instagram profile into a business account; With a business account in hand, access your profile using the lower menu; Tap “Pro Dashboard” below the profile name; Click “See all” in the upper right corner; Select “Accounts achieved”; Choose a time period and scroll the page to the bottom — there you will be able to know how many people have visited your Instagram.

How do you know who visited your Instagram profile?

The answer is yes! How to know who visited your Instagram profile. The only downside is that you need to install third-party apps and log in with your account, which may not be as secure as using a native tool.

