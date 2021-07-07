Facebook (Android l iOS l Web) does not have a mechanism to let you know whether or not you have been blocked by a friend. Despite this, there are some strategies that can help you investigate suspicions.

However, be careful: in some cases, the person may just have deactivated the account. To avoid jumping to conclusions, find out if the profile is still active. This can be done with a simple Facebook search with your profile logged out or via the anonymous tab.

How to know if I’ve been blocked by a friend on Facebook

hidden activities

Usually, distrust about a possible blockage starts when noticing the absence of a particular person in the timeline. After all, the user’s actions are no longer visible, and any interaction with him becomes unfeasible.

In practice, this means that it is not possible to view, comment, like the person’s posts or even see tags. While these are interesting clues, the cat’s leap is another: Facebook will also prevent you from tagging the subject in any post. So, give it a try and see if the account is available to you or not.

profile disappears from searches

The second step is to search for the profile in the Facebook search field. Here, the logic is the same: if you are blocked, you will not be successful in the quest. In this step, it is also recommended to check your friends list. While blocking will not undo the friendship, the contact will remain invisible.

How about sending a message?

To find out if you’ve been blocked by a friend on Facebook, use social network chat as an ally. To do this, start a new conversation and, in the recipient field, type the person’s name. If the profile doesn’t show up as a suggestion or still appears but you can’t send a message, it could be another indication that the action has taken place.

Tags on images

Finally, if you have photos in common, consider revisiting them. When blocking a person, they can still view the image on the timeline. Despite this, the profile responsible for the action remains inaccessible.

Well, if the contact didn’t delete or deactivate the Facebook account and, during testing, interactions with the profile in question were not possible, it is very likely that you are blocked.