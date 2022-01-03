How to know if you have been blocked on WhatsApp

Want to know if you’ve been blocked on WhatsApp? Fortunately, there is evidence to support this hypothesis. When blocking someone, the messenger activates a series of limitations for that profile. It is precisely these limitations that indicate whether contact has been restricted.

As these are signs, it is not possible to confirm the suspicion. After all, the same blocking effects can be generated by privacy adjustments, a lack of connection or even the loss of account access. Still, the presence of these events makes a crash in WhatsApp (Android l iOS l Web l Desktop) more likely.

“Last seen” and “online” no longer appear; You don’t see updates to the contact’s profile picture; Sent messages are not delivered (they only have a “check” arrow); It is not possible to make calls on WhatsApp to this contact; You cannot add the number to any groups.

With the exception of the calls, which are not available in the web version, it is possible to verify these traces in all versions of the platform. But before jumping to conclusions, know that all of these “clues” must be present to indicate that a blockage has occurred.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

There is also another type of blocking in the messenger: that made by the application itself when the user does not respect the guidelines and terms of use. In this case, finding out if you have been blocked from WhatsApp is a much simpler process.

When trying to access your account and use the platform, you will immediately see the warning: “Your phone number has been banned from WhatsApp. Contact us for help.” restriction. Some practices can lead to this result, such as:

Download the app from unreliable sources;

Download WhatsApp replicas;

Add numbers to groups without having permission;

Send mass promotional messages;

Send many messages to contacts who don’t have their number saved;

Having your number blocked by many users in a short period of time.

To end the temporary suspension of WhatsApp, contact support and request a review of the measure — or advise that the restriction occurred by mistake, if applicable.