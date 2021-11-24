How to know which post office your parcel is at

Correios usually make up to three delivery attempts — which may vary according to the service contracted. After the third attempt, the package is forwarded to a nearby agency, where it must be picked up by the recipient. Precisely for this reason, it is very important to know which post office your order is at.

How to know which post office the package is at

To find out where the order is, you just need to track it using the shipping code on the Correios app or on other platforms of your choice. Check out how to do this below!

Access the “Tracking” tab

Open the Post Office app (Android | iOS) and tap “Tracking” on the home screen.

Register the code in the app

Then click “+” in the upper right corner to add the tracking code.

Enter the code in the field provided, add a description and tap “Save”.

See which post office your order is at

With the code saved, you can see exactly which agency your order is at, as well as whether it is already available for pickup.

In addition, some Post Office units are named in different ways, using acronyms, which indicate the functions that each one of them performs. Check out what each means below:

B.C : Post Office;

: Post Office; ACF or AGF : Franchiseed Post Office;

: Franchiseed Post Office; CDD : Home Distribution Center;

: Home Distribution Center; CEE : Order Delivery Center;

: Order Delivery Center; CTC : Card Handling Center;

: Card Handling Center; CTCE : Letter and Parcel Handling Center;

: Letter and Parcel Handling Center; CTCI : International Mail Handling Center;

: International Mail Handling Center; CTE : Order Handling Center;

: Order Handling Center; CTE-SEI : Order Handling Center – International Order Sector;

: Order Handling Center – International Order Sector; CTO: Operational Transport Center.

Can I pick up the order at the Post Office before delivery?

In addition to the situation described above, the withdrawal directly at a Post Office usually happens when the customer chooses the “Click and withdraw” mode, valid for SEDEX or PAC. If you have not contracted this service, the guideline is to wait for the delivery to reach its destination.

Ready! Now you can find out which post office your parcel is at and if you can pick it up before any delivery.