Instagram (Android l iOS l Web) offers numerous resources for users and companies that use the platform professionally. What many don’t know, however, is that this toolkit can be easily expanded. To do this, simply link your business or business Instagram account to Facebook (Android l iOS l Web).

This strategy — which is almost a trick — emerges as a great differentiator in customer service. After all, through the link between social networks, the automatic responses feature (Automated Responses) is released. Although Instagram has tools that resemble this function, they are quite limited and do not allow the user to actually automate the service.

Check out below how to link your Instagram account to Facebook and have access to resources that will certainly make your work on the Internet easier.

How to link an Instagram business account to Facebook

Step 1: go to your Facebook page and, on the home screen, find the options bar on the left. Scroll down until you find the Settings menu. Click on it;

Step 2: on the next screen, scroll down the options bar again. This time, look for the “Instagram” tab and click on it;

Step 3: to link your Instagram business account to Facebook, simply select the “Connect Account” button. Be aware that, with the link, comments and messages, published content, advertisements, insights, as well as account settings and permissions will be synchronized;

Step 4: make sure the button for “Allow Instagram posts access to Inbox” is enabled and to proceed tap “Continue”;

Step 5: then you must login to your Instagram profile;

Step 6: finally, you’ll see confirmation that the process worked on your screen, with the title “Instagram account connected” and profile details displayed.

Ready! Now you know how to link an Instagram business account to Facebook and expand the portfolio of available tools.