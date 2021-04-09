The WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web) is a messenger who was responsible for revolutionizing the way we communicate today. In addition to allowing the sending of written messages, the social network also allows the sending of audios.

Although this feature is quite interesting, you may be able to hear the audio but are not available to answer it right away. The app already has the option to remove the “Last Seen” and the message reading confirmation, however this option still notifies you when an audio is played.

If you want to listen to an audio without the other person knowing it, you can use a trick to send it to a conversation with yourself on your cell phone or use a Google Chrome extension on your PC. Both procedures are very quick and practical, check out the step by step below to perform them!

How to listen to an audio on WhatsApp without the other person knowing

Step 1: to start a conversation with yourself on WhatsApp, save your number in the phone’s phonebook. Then, access it in the agenda and click on “Chat with”.

Step 2: a conversation with your number will open in the messenger, so send a message to save it in the most recent ones.

Step 3: then find the audio you want to hear, select it and click on the “Forward” icon in the top menu.

Step 4: in the next tab, mark your conversation and click on “Send”.

Step 5: done that, play the forwarded audio and it will not generate the notification that it was heard in the original conversation.

How to listen to audio on WhatsApp Web without the other person knowing

Step 1: go to the extension page WA Web Plus in the Chrome Web Store and click on “Use in Chrome”.

Step 2: in the pop-up displayed next, click on the item “Add extension”.

Step 3: Then go to WhatsApp Web and click on the extension icon in the upper right corner of the browser.

Step 4: in the menu that opens, find the item “Play audio messages without letting the sender know” within the “Privacy” section and mark it.

Step 5: Access the conversation and play the audio as normal and note that it will still remain green, giving the impression that you have not played it yet.

Ready! Now you can use these tips to listen to an audio on WhatsApp without the other person knowing.