A few months ago, WhatsApp (Android | iOS | web) started testing a very cool feature called “Review”, in which users can listen to their audios before sending them to their messenger contacts.

Although it is only available in the beta version of the platform and there is no release date for this feature, there is a trick you can do to access it and review the audio content before submitting it. This procedure is very fast, convenient, and can be performed on Android or iOS phones. Check out the step by step below!

How to listen to WhatsApp audios before sending

Step 1: access WhatsApp on your cell phone and open a conversation.

Step 2: Press your finger on the “Microphone” icon and drag it up to the “Padlock” icon.

Step 3: Record your audio normally.

Step 4: Instead of clicking the submit button, press the “Home” button on your Android or iOS phone to return to the home screen. Another option is to access your phone’s list of open apps.

Step 5: go back to WhatsApp and note that your audio will be available in the conversation field, as the recording was interrupted, but not discarded. Click on the “Play” icon to be able to listen to it before sending.

Step 6: If everything is ok, send it or tap the “Recycle Bin” icon to discard it and save another one.

Ready! Now you can use this trick to listen to your WhatsApp audios before sending them.