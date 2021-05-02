When it comes time to go live on Instagram (Android | iOS), you can share the screen with guests. The social network allows up to four simultaneous people in the lives, with the option to invite different profiles or viewers of the broadcast. Lives with two people are a good option for interviews and conversations on a given subject.

The organizer profile of the live broadcast is able to invite and remove participants from the broadcast. Spectators, on the other hand, can request participation from the organizers. Here’s how to live with two people on Instagram!

Instagram: how to live with two people

Step 1: touch the “+” icon on the Instagram home screen, then select “Live”. Press the central icon to start a transmission;

Step 2: with the broadcast on the air, select the camera icon at the bottom of the screen to invite participants;

Step 3: you can invite profiles that are currently watching your broadcast or search for a specific name;

Step 4: touch a profile to select it, then press “Invite”. After the invitation, it is necessary to wait for the participant to accept to enter the live;

Step 5: to manage the members of the live, touch the title of the broadcast, located in the upper left corner. Then press “Remove”, next to the profile name;

Step 6: if you enter the live as a spectator, press “Request” to request participation;

What is your favorite platform to make lives? Comment!