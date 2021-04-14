How to lock photos with password on iPhone

The iPhone “Photos” application does not have a native functionality – that is, direct within the app itself – to protect photos with a password, among the options available on the camera roll. However, it is not necessary to download unknown and / or dubious third-party applications – which can often compromise the privacy of your device, endangering both the data on your device as well as the photos you want to protect – to do this.

From an integration with Notes, another native iOS app, you can save photos, videos and screenshots through a password lock – which can also be accessed quickly with your Face ID, if you choose to configure .

Important: as it will be discussed later at the end of the tutorial, delete the photos from your Photos app after completing the walkthrough. Otherwise, they will remain as they are, with free access and without password protection on the camera roll of your cell phone.

Discover how to lock photos with a password on iPhone:

Step 1: open the iPhone “Photos” app, select the photos you want to password protect and click the share icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Step 2: scroll through the available application options to the side until you find the “Notes” application and click on it.

Step 3: choose which note you want to save the photos in – if you prefer to create a new note, a “New Note” will already be selected as the default. In “Add text to note”, you can enter text that will be the title of this note, or leave it blank. When finished, click “Save” at the top right of the screen.

Step 4: upon entering Notes, you will find your new note at the top of the list, below your attached notes, if any. Enter your note that contains the photos you want to password protect.

Step 5: inside the note, click on the three dots at the top right of the screen.

Step 6: from the options that will open, select the “Block” option. If you still do not use passwords in the Notes application, you will be asked to enter a password (see how to enter a password in iPhone Notes), in addition to choosing whether or not to unlock notes protected with your Face ID.

Step 7: with a defined password, your note will be protected. When entering the list of notes of your application without having previously unlocked any notes with lock, you will find your note with a padlock next to the title and without previewing the content.

Step 8: with your photos properly saved in the password protected note, now go back to your camera roll in the Photos app and delete the photos you protected in Notes by selecting them and clicking on the trash can icon in the lower right corner. Confirm the deletion and don’t forget to delete them from the “Deleted Items” folder as well to ensure that the only copies are the ones you have protected in your Notes application.